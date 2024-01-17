Sunderland are 7th in the Championship table and whilst they haven’t had a particularly bad season, the current feeling on Wearside is that of disappointment after the past month of events.

There has been little movement on Wearside regarding transfers, but the shortcomings in the squad are clear to see and they do need addressing.

M’Vila, 33, spent a season on loan with Sunderland in the 2015/16 campaign. The French midfielder played in 37 of the 38 Premier League games for Sunderland that year and was a fan favourite.

He neared a permanent deal back then, but despite both the player and fans wanting a move, it wasn’t to be.

Now though, Sunderland have reportedly identified M’Vila as their priority target as things stand.

One to excite the fans

Sunderland brought Jermain Defoe back to the club a couple of seasons ago and that didn’t end well. But, this isn’t as risky.

M’Vila left Olympiacos following the expiry of his contract in the summer, but he played 45 games for the Turkish club. Featuring in both the Champions League and Europa League.

At 33-year-old he brings valuable experience in a position where Sunderland lack depth and as proven by last season, he is still capable of playing at a level much higher than the Championship.

His presence would also assist the young French players Sunderland have in their ranks. He could help mentor and settle those who need it and overall this would be a top signing.

It’s important to remember as a free agent this transfer isn’t limited to just this month, but realistically with games coming thick and fast, the sooner Sunderland can potentially pull this off, the better.

Up next for Sunderland is a home clash against Hull City on Friday night.