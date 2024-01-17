Southampton have made an improved offer for Burnley winger Manuel Benson, reports Sacha Tavolieri.

Southampton are keen on luring the attacker down south this winter to bolster their attacking options.

Benson, 26, helped the Clarets gain promotion to the Premier League last season but has seen his game time at Turf Moor dry up over recent times.

In this latest update regarding his situation by journalist Tavolieri on X, the Saints are pushing ‘strongly’ to land him before the end of the transfer window.

Southampton eyeing Burnley agreement

Benson would be an eye-catching addition for Southampton if they were able to win the race for his signature and he would add more quality into their options out side as they look to gain automatic promotion from the Championship.

HullLive have reported that Hull City are also keen on landing the Belgian, despite bringing in Fabio Carvalho from Liverpool last week.

Benson moved to England in 2022 and adapted well to life in a new country. He scored 13 goals in all competitions for Burnley in the last campaign, 11 of which came in the league.

However, he has featured only five times altogether this term and his immediate future in Lancashire is up in the air now as he weighs up what he wants to do next.

The former Belgium youth international has played for the likes of Lierse, Genk and Royal Antwerp in the past and remains under contract with the Clarets until June 2027.

Southampton have been patient with their recruitment so far this month as Russell Martin waits for the right type of player. They have recently brought in midfielder Joe Rothwell from AFC Bournemouth and have a couple more weeks left to acquire more reinforcements.