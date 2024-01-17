Southampton striker Che Adams is wanted by Crystal Palace, Everton and more, as per talkSPORT.

Southampton are 3rd in the Championship table and are only three points off Ipswich Town in the automatic promotion spots. Russell Martin’s side have done well this season to turn a shaky start into a dominant run of form and one which has left them in a strong position to finish inside the top two this season.

Adams, 27, has played a big part in that. The Scottish international has seven goals and two assists in 23 Championship games this season. He contributed to eight goals in the Premier League last season and has been linked with a move away from the Saints for quite a while.

Several Premier League sides are still circulating with Crystal Palace, Everton and Wolves the latest named in a talkSPORT report. It goes onto say Southampton want around £6million for their striker this month.

Dealing in January

Every January is the same, clubs need reinforcements as they see their shortcomings, but because no team really want to sell deals are inflated in price and extremely hard to do.

Southampton could do with spending the money they would get from an Adams deal, but with just two weeks left of the window, a replacement may be hard to come by.

Martin’s side added Ross Stewart to their squad in the summer and the former Sunderland man would’ve been the perfect replacement for Adams, but he isn’t expected to return from injury before the conclusion of this season.

As time goes on a deal looks less likely, but it will be interesting to see if any of the interested top flight sides make a bid that gets the Saints considering their options.

Up next for Southampton is a trip to Swansea City this Saturday in the early kick off.