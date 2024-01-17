Sheffield Wednesday are keen on Arsenal’s loaned out striker Mika Biereth, as per a fresh report from The Star.

Sheffield Wednesday boss Danny Rohl has completed two signings so far, bringing James Beadle and Ike Ugbo in on loan. It will be hoped both can inspire the Owls’ Championship survival bid, but more fresh additions are needed.

The Owls may well make use of the loan market again, and a fresh transfer target has emerged in a new report from The Star.

They report that Sheffield Wednesday hold an interest in Danish striker Mika Biereth, currently on loan away from Arsenal. The 20-year-old has been prolific in youth football with the Gunners and former club Fulham but struggled to make a splash in his first senior loan with RKC Waalwijk last season.

In the 2023/24 campaign though, Biereth has managed six goals and five assists in 14 Scottish Premiership games for Motherwell. His deal at Fir Park runs the course of the campaign, so Arsenal would need to cut it short to send him to Hillsborough.

1 of 20 Who plays at Elland Road? Middlesbrough Leeds United Leicester City Ipswich Town

On the radar at Sheffield Wednesday

Sheffield Wednesday know the importance of this January transfer window and even with Ugbo already in, they’ll be keen to add more goal threat. Biereth has shown that in heaps in youth football and his displays with Motherwell has proven his ability can translate to a senior level too.

The Owls will be sure to be keeping their options open though, so time will tell if Biereth emerges as or already is a leading target.

The Scottish Premiership is a decent level and having performed well in a struggling side, a step up could await the Arsenal starlet. A Championship move would certainly present that, even if joining a team further down the table. It could be a great chance for Biereth to prove his talents and if he does, it’ll be Sheffield Wednesday reaping the rewards along with Arsenal.