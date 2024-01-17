Leeds United are likely to miss out on a move for Spezia’s Bartlomiej Dragowski, with the goalkeeper close to joining Panathinaikos according to journalist Gianluca Di Marzio (live blog 17/01/24 at 15:05pm).

Leeds United are seven points outside a place in the top two and will be hoping to close the gap in the coming weeks and months between now and the end of the season. The Whites are yet to make a January signing but will likely to be looking to the market to improve their squad and help their chances of promotion.

One position they are looking to strengthen as things stand is in goal. With uncertainty surrounding the future of number one choice Illan Meslier, Daniel Farke’s side have identified Spezia shot-stopper Dragowski as a potential new recruit according to Il Secolo XIX, relayed by TuttoMercatoWeb.

However, journalist Di Marzio has reported that Greek side Panathinaikos are close to agreeing a deal for the 26-year-old. Although an agreement is yet to be reached as of yet, it seems as though Leeds United may be forced to look to other targets.

A blow for Leeds United?

In a sense it could be seen as a transfer blow for Leeds United, especially if Meslier leaves. The Frenchman is reportedly being tracked by sides across Europe and so Dragowski could have been an ideal replacement.

But should Meslier stay, Leeds United aren’t necessarily in need of a deputy. They already have the experienced Karl Darlow and promising youngsters Kristoffer Klaesson and Dani van den Heuvel at their disposal. Therefore, missing out on Dragowski wouldn’t be such an issue if the Frenchman stayed at Elland Road.

They should perhaps now look to prioritise transfers in alternate positions. Leeds United are well-stocked in the goalkeeper department, and so should look to strengthen their first eleven to help them earn promotion rather than back-ups.