Plymouth Argyle brought back former loan favourite Whittaker on a permanent basis in the summer following their promotion from League One. He spent the first half of the promotion-winning campaign at Home Park before a controversial and ultimately fruitless recall back to Swansea City.

That hasn’t stopped him from taking the Championship by storm this season though. The ex-Derby County youngster has 14 goals and five assists in 27 second-tier games, managing 15 goals and six assists across all competitions.

With form like that, interest is inevitable. Now, Football Insider has revealed three admiring Premier League sides.

London trio West Ham, Fulham and Brentford are all keen on Plymouth Argyle star Whittaker. The Hammers and the Bees are said to have been keeping tabs on the 22-year-old and the Cottagers are now prepared to join the race, the report says.

Plymouth Argyle’s efforts to keep Whittaker

Reports of interest in a player of Whittaker’s talents are inevitable, and it wouldn’t be a surprise if Plymouth Argyle see their resolve tested. CEO Andrew Parkinson said earlier this month that no approaches had been made, but it remains unknown if that is still the case.

If bids from the Premier League do come in for Whittaker, the Pilgrims should do what they can to retain his services.

Of course, a top-flight offer could mean a quick profit on a player Argyle signed for £1.5m in the summer. It would also mark a meteoric rise for Whittaker, who has had to work hard and perform well to rebuild his stock following a tough second half of last season.

Cashing in this month would leave Plymouth Argyle with the tough task of finding a replacement though, and with little time to do so. Holding out until the summer would be best, also ensuring they retain the services of their standout forward for the Championship survival fight.