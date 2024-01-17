Plymouth Argyle are set to sign Alfie Devine on loan from Tottenham Hotspur following the end of his Port Vale loan, as per the Evening Standard.

Tottenham Hotspur sent 19-year-old attacking midfielder Devine on loan to Port Vale in the summer. His deal was due to run for the full League One campaign but after an impressive first half of the season, he has been recalled by Spurs.

Devine managed three goals and three assists in 26 games for the Valiants, making a fine impression. Now, he’s set for a step up.

The Evening Standard reports that the Tottenham Hotspur starlet has now joined Plymouth Argyle, where he links up with former England youth coach Ian Foster and fellow Spurs youngster Ashley Phillips, who made an eye-catching debut for the Pilgrims at the weekend.

It is said that Japhet Tanganga is also set to spent the rest of the season in the Championship once recalled from FC Augsburg. However, time will tell where he ends up moving this month.

1 of 20 Who plays at Elland Road? Middlesbrough Leeds United Leicester City Ipswich Town

Plymouth Argyle, the ideal move?

Plymouth Argyle looks like the ideal place for Devine to take the next step in his development. He’ll have a fellow Spurs youngster there in Phillips and he’s played under a coach he knows too having worked in the England youth setup under Foster.

The Pilgrims have been gutted of their loan players this month so there’s opportunities for new talents to come in and take the reins. Devine will be hoping to do just that as he steps up to second-tier football for the first time.

Spurs’ highly-rated youngster came on well over his half-season stint at Port Vale and the creativity and forward-thinking style of play that made him shine at youth level translated to senior football well. If he can do so in the Championship with Plymouth Argyle, he could be an ideal addition for the Pilgrims this month.