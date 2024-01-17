Plymouth Argyle are set to complete the signing of 22-year-old full-back Matthew Sorinola on a free transfer, according to HITC.

Plymouth Argyle are on the lookout for new additions this month as Ian Foster settles into proceedings at Home Park. Three loan signings have been made so far with Darko Gyabi, Ashley Phillips and Alfie Devine joining on temporary deals.

Now though, a fresh report from HITC has claimed that the Pilgrims are set to complete a permanent addition to their squad.

22-year-old free-agent Matthew Sorinola is set to complete a return to English football with Plymouth Argyle, they report. He was let go by Belgian side Union SG last month and is available as a free agent as a result, marking a bargain addition to Foster’s ranks at Home Park.

London-born Sorinola made a name for himself with MK Dons and earned a move to Belgium with Union SG. However, he struggled for action there and after a spell with Swansea City last season, he’s now set to return to the Championship for good.

Southampton, Middlesbrough, Stoke City and Preston were said to be battling for Sorinola last month. However, it’s Argyle who look to have done a deal.

A shrewd addition

Sorinola’s signing will be a really smart one of Plymouth Argyle. They’re getting a bargain given his free agent status and as a versatile 22-year-old, he could prove to be a real asset for the Pilgrims moving forward.

The former MK Dons youngster is comfortable as a full-back or wing-back on either the left or right-hand side. He impressed in League One previously and had a steady loan in the Championship with Swansea City, so hopefully he can really kick on with some regular game time.

New Argyle boss Foster could be ideal for his development too. His history of working with promising players in the England setup will hopefully allow him to do the same at club level, and should he join Plymouth Argyle, Sorinola could be among the prospects to benefit,