Middlesbrough have had a tough time with injuries over the 2023/24 campaign and this January, they have the chance to bolster where necessary.

Middlesbrough find themselves 10th in the Championship table and within touching distance of the EFL Cup Final. They’ve got to go to Stamford Bridge and avoid defeat against Chelsea to book a place in the final, but a 1-0 win in the first leg gives them the advantage.

The upcoming cup semi-final and push for the Championship play-offs is taking centre stage, but the transfer window is another important matter. Finn Azaz has signed permanently from Aston Villa, while Luke Ayling has arrived as a much-needed defensive addition on loan.

Centre-back could still do with some bolstering though, and one player that Middlesbrough should turn to is Japhet Tanganga.

On the move this month

24-year-old defender Tanganga has spent the first half of this season on loan away from Spurs with Bundesliga side FC Augsburg. However, his spell started with injury and after making just one league matchday squad, he hasn’t played a single minute.

Fabrizio Romano has said the plan is to recall him, with a new loan expected.

🚨⚪️ Tottenham have not changed their position on Japhet Tanganga. The plan is to recall the defender as he's never playing at Augsburg. New loan expected as Spurs want to find solution for Tanganga as soon as possible. pic.twitter.com/oTTS0PX0sn — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) January 17, 2024

Tanganga has Premier League experience and has proven himself as a top-flight standard centre-back before but his game time has been seriously limited in recent seasons, largely because of injury. A drop to the Championship could be just what he needs, allowing him to find his feet again after a challenging spell in Germany.

The former England youth international mainly plays as a centre-back but he can cover as a right-back thanks to his impressive mobility. It wouldn’t be all that surprising if he has top-flight suitors at home and abroad, but a Middlesbrough move could prove an exciting prospect.

He’s not cup-tied so could have the prospect of a big cup final to play in and with Boro chasing promotion again, it could be an exciting environment for him to find his feet again. Time will tell how his situation pans out, but it’s one Middlesbrough would be wise to have an eye on.