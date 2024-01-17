Leeds United are going strong in the Championship, and the emergence of youth star Archie Gray has been among the highlights of their season.

Leeds United starlet Gray comes from a bloodline of Leeds United stars. His father, Andy Gray, played for the West Yorkshire side making 35 appearances for the Whites. Further back, his grandfather Frank Gray is one of the club’s legends. He made 242 appearances for the Whites, scoring 20 goals for them.

The latest generation of the Gray dynasty has been a revelation in this season’s Championship campaign. It is the 17-year-old’s breakthrough season and he has made 28 appearances for the club he’s been at since he was a schoolboy. He is a key player behind Leeds United’s rise to 4th in the Championship table.

Now, Leeds United have announced that Gray has signed a new deal. Whilst not specifying the terms of the deal, Leeds United announced he has committed “his long-term future at Elland Road.”

Yorkshire Evening Post reporter Joe Donnohue has since shared contract length and details, writing that the new deal becomes active in March when Gray turns 18. He has also said that the contract details will tie the youngster to Elland Road until the summer of 2028.

Rewarded for a breakout season

Gray’s 28 appearances come in what is becoming a more than excellent breakout season for the youngster. His 26 starts for the Whites equals the club record for a player under the age of 18. This season’s 25 Championship appearances have seen him largely play as a right-back. Only five of his appearances have been in his more accustomed central midfield position.

He has leaped up to senior football and taken it in his stride. In doing so, Gray has not looked out of place. His potential and poise have been there for all to see.

The thing is, Premier League sides are taking an interest in him. Manchester United are the latest club linked with the 17-year-old star. The Red Devils are not the only ones, either. Liverpool were said to be lining up a summer bid back in November while Borussia Dortmund, Manchester City and Newcastle United have also been keeping tabs, as per reports.

No cure for interest

Leeds United are right in their decision to get Gray tied down to a new contract. It shows the Whites’ determination to keep him at Elland Road. It is also good that the boyhood Leeds United fan has signed a new deal that keeps him in LS11 for the foreseeable future.

However, whilst Leeds United and Gray have agreed on a deal, and have gotten signatures on paper, there is that earlier mentioned interest. Other clubs are not simply just going to shrug and walk away, not when Gray is as talented as he is.

For Leeds United, it is great that they have tied down such a highly-regarded youngster to a long-term deal. Yet, it will not stave off any level of interest. That will remain.

Teams like Manchester United, Liverpool, Manchester City, Newcastle United and Borussia Dortmund will surely keep tracking his progress, waiting for an opportunity to pounce. All have strong financial backing, and they’ll certainly need it to prize Gray away from Leeds United.