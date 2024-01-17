Bristol City academy graduate Conway has been in and around the first-team for a couple of years now. He gained experience in loans with Yate Town and Bath City while biding his time for a call-up to senior action.

The Scotland youth international quickly settled into proceedings in the Championship and while injuries have stunted his progress at times, the 21-year-old striker has an impressive 21 goals and five assists to his name in 71 appearances for the Robins.

Conway scored to book an FA Cup replay with West Ham earlier this month and on Tuesday night, his early goal secured a 1-0 win over the Hammers. Now, Football Insider claims there’s plenty of eyes on the Bristol City attacker.

They report that Premier League trio Nottingham Forest, Wolves and Brentford are all tracking Conway. Old Firm rivals Celtic and Rangers are admirers of his talents too.

Another Bristol City prospect

Bristol City have proven themselves as a fantastic club for developing young players with plenty moving onto bigger and better things away from Ashton Gate over the years. Conway will be hoping he’s one of the latest poised for a bright future in the game.

His goals against Premier League opponent West Ham will certainly do his stock no harm. He holds a good goalscoring record at Championship level and at only 21, there’s only room for him to develop further.

Bristol City will be more than aware of the potential Conway possesses. They won’t be ready to let him go on the cheap and may prefer to see him develop with them for a little longer before cashing in on a Premier League bid, so time will tell how the situation pans out.

For now though, Conway will be hoping to take his goalscoring form into the league as Liam Manning’s side look to push up the table from 14th.