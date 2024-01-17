Tony Mowbray has confirmed two Birmingham City injuries following their FA Cup clash against Hull City, via Birmingham World.
Birmingham City picked up their first win of the Mowbray era last night against Hull City. It was the second time in just as many games that Birmingham City scored in injury time to either secure a draw, or in this, a win.
The Blues are optimistic about their chances with former Sunderland boss Mowbray at the wheel and the experienced boss has made a strong first impression.
He will be hoping to continue the good start to life at the club, but he will have to do so without Lukas Jutkiewicz and Neil Etheridge with the pair missing through injury. Speaking to Birmingham World on their absence, Mowbray said:
“Etheridge and Lukas are injured. Both had scans and both are going to miss a couple of weeks.
“I think Juke’s is definitely his calf – he’s going to miss two or three weeks.
“Etheridge got injured yesterday [Monday]. I’m guessing it’s a hamstring but it might be a calf. What do managers know, eh? What I do know is he’s not fit.”
Time for others to step up
Jutkiewicz, 34, has made 20 appearances in the Championship this season for the Blues. He has only scored twice in the league this season, but his experience is handy to have in the dressing room.
Etheridge, 33, hasn’t played a second tier game this season with the goalkeeper only having been used in cup games since the summer.
Mowbray is the ideal man to stabilise the club and point it in the right direction. It wasn’t too long ago that Birmingham City looked like a real top six contender, so the potential is there but it will take time to do.
Birmingham City are on a run of six league games without a win and putting an end to that would likely see them turn a corner and pick up more consistent points and results from then on. Birmingham City sit 20th in the Championship table, only seven points from the drop zone.
Up next for Mowbray’s side is a trip to Stoke City this Saturday.
