Tony Mowbray has confirmed two Birmingham City injuries following their FA Cup clash against Hull City, via Birmingham World.

Birmingham City picked up their first win of the Mowbray era last night against Hull City. It was the second time in just as many games that Birmingham City scored in injury time to either secure a draw, or in this, a win.

The Blues are optimistic about their chances with former Sunderland boss Mowbray at the wheel and the experienced boss has made a strong first impression.

He will be hoping to continue the good start to life at the club, but he will have to do so without Lukas Jutkiewicz and Neil Etheridge with the pair missing through injury. Speaking to Birmingham World on their absence, Mowbray said:

“Etheridge and Lukas are injured. Both had scans and both are going to miss a couple of weeks.

“I think Juke’s is definitely his calf – he’s going to miss two or three weeks.