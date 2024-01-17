Stevenage are poised to sign MK Dons goalkeeper Craig MacGillivray, reports Alan Nixon.

Stevenage are closing in on the addition of the stopper ahead of the rest of this season.

MacGillivray, 31, joined his current club last summer and has been their first choice so far this term.

However, in this latest update, journalist Nixon has claimed on X that he is heading out the exit door to Broadhall Way to pave the way for the Dons to land Filip Marschall from Aston Villa.

Stevenage close in on new addition

MacGillivray would compete with Taye Ashby-Hammond for the place between the sticks at Stevenage if his move gets over the line.

He has been linked with Carlisle United as well this winter, as per Nixon’s Patreon page. However, the Cumbrian side have swooped for Harry Lewis from Bradford City instead.

The Scotsman has made 25 appearances in all competitions for MK Dons so far in this campaign and has kept six clean sheets.

He played in non-league for Harrogate Railway Athletic, Staylbridge Celtic and Harrogate Town as a youngster before Walsall snapped him up in 2014.

MacGillivray has since gone on to have spells at Shrewsbury Town, Portsmouth, Charlton Athletic and Burton Albion before cutting ties with the latter at the end of last term when his contract expired, prior to his switch to the Dons.

Stevenage are 7th in the table and have adapted well to life in League One following their promotion from League Two last year. They are three points outside the play-offs.

Steve Evans’ side are back in action this weekend with a home clash against Barnsley. They won 1-0 away at Shrewsbury Town last time out.