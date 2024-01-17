Port Vale want to sign Manchester United youngster Dan Gore on loan, as detailed in a report by The Telegraph.

Port Vale are keen to lure the midfielder to League One for the rest of this season.

Gore, 19, could be given the green light to leave Old Trafford in this transfer window to get some experience under his belt.

The Telegraph claim the Valiants are showing interest in the teenager as they look to bring him in before the end of the month.

1 of 20 Who plays at Elland Road? Middlesbrough Leeds United Leicester City Ipswich Town

Port Vale eye Manchester United youngster

Port Vale could see Gore as an ideal replacement for Alfie Devine, who has been recalled from his loan at Vale Park by Tottenham Hotspur and sent to Plymouth Argyle instead.

Andy Crosby’s side were also dealt a blow when Sheffield United decided to bring back Ollie Arblaster. Jensen Weir was brought in to step in for him.

Gore has been linked with a few Football League clubs recently. League One quartet Bolton Wanderers, Blackpool, Shrewsbury Town and Fleetwood Town are admirers of him, according to the Daily Mail. Meanwhile, Preston North End were said to be keen in December, as per the Manchester Evening News.

The Mancunian was on the books at Burnley before switching to Manchester United in 2018. He has since risen up through the academy ranks with the top flight giants and has been a regular for them at various youth levels over recent times.

Gore, who is an England youth international, has played twice for the Red Devils’ senior team so far in his career but would now benefit from getting some regular football.

Port Vale would be able to play him every week, as opposed to a team higher up the third tier table.