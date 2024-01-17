Manchester United are looking to hold onto winger Amad Diallo despite a loan request from Middlesbrough, as per the Daily Mail.

Manchester United sit 7th in the Premier League with just one win in their last six top flight outings. Erik ten Hag’s side are once again struggling to find consistency and really challenge the top four of the Premier League.

Amad, 21, picked up an injury in the summer which prevented a potential loan move away from Old Trafford then. He has made one Premier League appearance this season and looked bright off the bench.

The Ivory Coast international spent last season on loan at Sunderland. He scored 14 goals and assisted three in 39 Championship outings. He propelled Sunderland into 6th in the Championship table earning them consecutive play-off finishes.

Sunderland and Leicester City have been credited with strong interest this month, but it is actually Middlesbrough who were the latest club to be linked. Alan Nixon said Boro were ‘winning’ the race. Now, a fresh report state he is more likely to stay at Manchester United this month.

The right move

Amad is clearly far too good for the Championship and the fact he hasn’t had more of a chance at Manchester United is really quite surprising.

Ten Hag’s side have struggled this season for quality in wide areas and if used in the right way Amad could play a big part for them in the closing few months of the season.

If there are no plans for him to get consistent football though then it makes sense to loan him out. The 21-year-old needs minutes and it does neither party any good just getting ten minutes here and there from the bench.

At the moment it seems unlikely Amad will be making a Championship return, but it’s one to keep an eye on in the final couple of weeks of the January window.