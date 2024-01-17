Leicester City would like to keep Manchester City loanee Callum Doyle on a permanent basis, The Athletic has said in a new report.

Leicester City boss Enzo Maresca made swift use of his links with former club Manchester City in the summer. He brought left-footed defender Doyle to the King Power on loan for the 2023/24 campaign.

The season-long loan deal didn’t come without trying for a permanent agreement though. A previous report from The Athletic highlighted how permanent and obligation to buy deals were discussed but ultimately, a loan was sealed to ensure a quick transfer process.

20-year-old Doyle started his Leicester City career brilliantly too, impressing early on as a left-back. A knee injury struck though, and he’s still working his way back to his best.

Regardless of the injury though, a fresh report from The Athletic states that the Foxes would like to make the loan for Doyle permanent.

A deal to be done for Leicester City?

It might be down to Doyle to reclaim his place in the Leicester City starting XI before talk on a permanent move really ramps up again. Many will back him to do that though, and if he can show the form he showed earlier in the season, fans will quickly be calling for him to stay for good once more.

Maresca’s link with Manchester City will hopefully help and if the Foxes win promotion from the Championship, they’ll hopefully be in a more secure position to get a deal done this time around.

The Premier League giants have proven willing to sell top young players before as a way to help balance the books, so a sale of Doyle could be another chance to do so. Leicester City would certainly benefit from that, potentially allowing them to retain the services of an impressive loan player and a bright young talent.