Leeds United have been linked with an ambitious move for Tottenham Hotspur defender Ben Davies, as per The Athletic.

Leeds United currently sit 4th in the Championship table with Daniel Farke’s side looking likely to secure a spot in the division’s play-offs this season. Leeds United have had incredibly strong squad for this level, but a few inconsistencies mean a top two finish, whilst not impossible, seems unlikely.

They’ve had quite a quiet month so far, but could do with one or two additions to sure things up as they head into the final few months of the Championship campaign.

Davies, 30, has played 14 Premier League games for Spurs this season.

The Welsh international has been at Spurs since 2014 and has featured often in the past ten years. At left back Davies established himself as a regular for many years in London and barring a few injuries he has started the majority of games he has been fit in this season also.

New reports state Farke’s side have speculative interest in the defender, but given Spurs’ injury problems it seems unlikely they will part ways this month. It goes onto say a summer deal is more likely, especially if Leeds United are back in the top flight.

1 of 20 Who plays at Elland Road? Middlesbrough Leeds United Leicester City Ipswich Town

Showing ambition

A full back is evidently an area of priority for Leeds United, and they must target someone else if the Davies deal isn’t realistic this month.

There’s a lot of football still to be played and not much time to play it and squad depth is just as important as the quality in their starting 11.

Farke’s side should get top six this season, but it remains to be seen whether they will make it through what many call a lottery in the play-offs. On their day they can beat anyone, but there have been moments this season where they appear vulnerable.

Next up for Leeds United is a home clash against Preston North End this Sunday.