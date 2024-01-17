Ipswich Town defender Axel Tuanzebe wants more regular game time and is drawing interest from Cardiff City, according to Sky Sports (Transfer Centre Live, 13:50, 17.01.24).

Ipswich Town added Tuanzebe to their ranks back in September. He’d been without a club since leaving Manchester United in the summer and he reunited with ex-Red Devils coach Kieran McKenna at Portman Road.

The 26-year-old was a shrewd free transfer signing but took time to get up to fitness and has struggled to break into the starting XI. He’s played eight times across all competitions, with just six of those outings coming in the Championship.

Now, Sky Sports reports that Tuanzebe has his eyes on an increase in game time, and he’s drawing interest.

Welsh outfit Cardiff City are said to be interested in the former Manchester United defender. There are other Championship teams said to be having a look at Tuanzebe, but the Bluebirds are the only ones named.

Moving on from Ipswich Town?

Tuanzebe’s Ipswich Town contract runs until the end of the season and includes a 12-month extension option. Ultimately though, he hasn’t found much action with McKenna’s side, and there could be other Championship sides ready to offer him a more prevalent role.

It might not be anyone quite as high up the table with Town sat 2nd as it stands. Cardiff City could be an intriguing option for the centre-back though, with Erol Bulut’s side pushing for a play-off spot and hopeful of strengthening further this month.

Ipswich’s stance will be intriguing too. Tuanzebe may not have played much but with injuries mounting over the winter and Cameron Burgess away with Australia, he could have increased chances of breaking into the team. Time will tell how the matter develops but if an exit is sanctioned, Tuanzebe looks to have options.