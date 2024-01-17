Hull City are not pursuing a move for Barnsley striker Devante Cole, as detailed in a report by HullLive.

Hull City have been linked with a swoop for the League One man in this transfer window.

Cole, 28, is said to be on the Tigers’ radar along with fellow Championship sides Huddersfield Town and Cardiff City, as per Sky Sports.

However, in this latest update regarding his situation by HullLive, he is not a target for Liam Rosenior this winter.

Hull City not in for Barnsley striker

Hull could do with signing another player up top with Liam Delap and Aaron Connolly out injured. Their only senior option in that position at the moment is Billy Sharp.

Cole is a proven goal scorer in the third tier and has 16 goals to his name so far this season. However, the Tigers aren’t looking to lure him to the MKM Stadium anytime soon.

He is out of contract at the end of this campaign and is due to become a free agent in June. The Tykes risk losing him for nothing in the summer if they don’t cash in on him this month, assuming he doesn’t put pen-to-paper on an extension anytime soon.

Cole is an experienced player who has racked up just under 350 appearances in his career to date. He has played for the likes of Manchester City, MK Dons, Bradford City, Fleetwood Town, Wigan Athletic, Burton Albion, Doncaster Rovers and Motherwell in the past.

The Cheshire-born man scored for Barnsley last night as they beat Carlisle United 2-1 at Oakwell. The fact Hull aren’t interested is a boost to their chances of keeping hold of him.

It remains to be seen whether Cardiff or Huddersfield are actually keen.