Hull City are interested in Nottingham Forest goalkeeper Ethan Horvath, as detailed in a report by The Telegraph.

Hull City are apparently keen on luring the USA international to the MKM Stadium.

Horvath, 28, spent the last campaign on loan at Luton Town and helped them gain promotion to the Premier League.

The Telegraph claim the Tigers are ‘looking’ at a potential deal for him as they aim to bolster their options between the sticks.

Hull City linked with Nottingham Forest goalkeeper

It would be a surprise to see Hull sign Horvath, especially with HullLive reporting they are close to landing Ivor Pandur from Fortuna Sittard.

They already have Ryan Allsop and Matt Ingram in their goalkeeping department, as well as youngsters Timothee Lo-Tutala and David Robson.

Horvath is out of contract at the end of this season and is due to become a free agent. It would be more likely to see Liam Rosenior’s side swoop for him in the summer as opposed to now.

The Colorado-born man started out at Real Colorado before moving to Europe as a youngster to pursue his career. He was handed his first professional contract by Molde.

He then went on to play 56 times for the Tippeligaen outfit before he was snapped up by Club Brugge.

Horvath spent five years in Belgium and made 64 appearances altogether, winning the Pro League on three occasions.

Nottingham Forest then lured him to England in 2021 and he has been on the books at the City Ground for the past two-and-a-half seasons.

Luton came calling for him in the summer of 2022 and he played 51 matches for the Hatters last term as they won the play-offs. However, he returned to his parent club when his stint at Kenilworth Road ended.