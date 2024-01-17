Hull City boss Liam Rosenior has said they are ‘close’ to bringing in more players.

Hull City were knocked out of the FA Cup last night after losing 2-1 away at Birmingham City in their third round replay clash.

They are back in Championship action on Friday with a trip to the Stadium of Light to face Sunderland.

Rosenior has provided this latest transfer update, as per a report by HullLive: “Yes, things are close, things are ticking away. I guarantee you we’re working really, really hard and like I said, in the summer window, we were really patient and in the end on deadline day, we bring in Jaden Phillogene and Tyler Morton, we want to bring the best players possible.

“The reality of the situation is we have one game left in this one this month in terms of the league, which is Sunderland on Friday night and is a massive game for us, but then that gives us the time to really make sure we get the strongest squad possible leading into the run in.”

Hull City transfer latest

Hull are poised to announce the signing of goalkeeper Ivor Pandur from Fortuna Sittard and he will compete with Ryan Allsop and Matt Ingram for the number one spot. His arrival may also pave the way for Timothee Lo-Tutala and David Robson to head out on loan.

The Tigers need reinforcements at full-back, especially on the left. They have the second leakiest defence in the top 10 in the league behind Middlesbrough.

In midfield, Rosenior is missing Jean Michael Seri and Adama Traore with the pair away on AFCON duties with Ivory Coast and Mali respectively.

Hull are lacking any real quality depth in their attacking department and that has been their downfall over recent weeks with key man Jaden Philogene out injured. The likes of Jason Lolkilo, Allahyar Sayyadmanesh and Harry Vaughan got minutes against Birnmingham but have all struggled to make an impact in the league.

The Tigers are only a point outside the play-offs and could rise back into the top six with a win at Sunderland. However, they need additions to ensure their push for promotion stays on track.