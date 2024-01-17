Hull City boss Liam Rosenior has said Allahyar Sayyadmanesh has seen a move away fall through.

Hull City are open to letting the attacker head out the exit door before the end of the window.

Sayyadmanesh, 22, played last night as the Tigers were knocked out of the FA Cup by Birmingham City.

Rosenior has provided this update on his situation, as per an interview with BBC Humberside Sport: “Allahyar was really, really close to going to a club. That fell through at the last minute. I thought he was top in terms of his professionalism.”

Hull City attacker exit collapses

Cutting ties with Sayyadmanesh would be a sensible decision by Hull and it would suit all parties involved.

He hasn’t been able to make an impact since moving to England and offloading him would free up space and funds in the Tigers’ squad to bring in reinforcements over the next couple of weeks.

The Iran international, who has made seven caps for his country, switched to the MKM Stadium on an initial loan deal in January 2022 and was one of the first signing of the Acun Ilicali era.

He was then snapped up by the East Yorkshire outfit on a permanent basis six months later and has made a total of 39 appearances in all competitions, seven of which have come this season, and he has chipped in with three goals.

Sayyadmanesh started his career with spells at Arash Amol, Padideh Sari, Saipa and Esteghlal before Fenerbahce signed him in 2019.

The versatile forward then spent three years on the books of the Turkish giants, playing three times. He also had temporary spells away at Istanbulspor and Zorya Luhansk to gain experience.

His future at Hull remains up in the air despite a recent transfer away collapsing.