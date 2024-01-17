Charlton Athletic have made a new bid for Cheltenham Town’s Will Goodwin but a move for Freddie Ladapo is a ‘non-starter’, Richard Cawley has reported.

Charlton Athletic are determined to add a striker to their ranks this month. A Jonson Clarke-Harris move is looking unlikely due to personal terms but the Addicks have had other targets, with Cheltenham Town man Goodwin firmly on the radar.

Reports have said that the League One club have seen a bid rejected for the former Stoke City man, with Oxford United also keen on the Robins talisman. Now, fresh claims have emerged on this unfolding saga.

Writing on X, trusted South London Press reporter Richard Cawley has said another bid for Goodwin has gone in, though it remains to be seen if Cheltenham Town will accept.

#cafc have made another bid for Will Goodwin. No indication yet whether Cheltenham Town find it acceptable. — Richard Cawley (@RichCawleySLP) January 17, 2024

In a separate post, Cawley also poured cold water on recent links with a move for Ipswich Town’s Freddie Ladapo. He described the move as a ‘non-starter’ and confirmed he is not an option for the Addicks this month.

Also don't believe Freddie Ladapo an option for #cafc in this transfer window. Non-starter is what I've been told. — Richard Cawley (@RichCawleySLP) January 17, 2024

Charlton Athletic push for Goodwin

With Clarke-Harris seemingly no longer on the radar and Ladapo not an option, it looks to be Goodwin that Charlton Athletic are pushing for now. There’s competition for him with Oxford United keen, but the South London outfit have made themselves clear with this latest bid.

The 21-year-old’s season has been a little stop-start due to injuries but during his sole sustained run in the side, Goodwin was on fire. His six goals came in seven League One games over October and December, also chipping in with an assist to help Darrell Clarke’s Cheltenham Town side on their unlikely march towards safety.

Losing Goodwin would be a blow for the Robins but if a deal can be reached soon enough, they’ll have ample time to find a replacement. Time will tell if this latest Charlton Athletic bid is enough to prise him away from Whaddon Road.