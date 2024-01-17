Two unnamed Championship clubs have made enquiries regarding Newcastle United Jets winger Clayton Taylor, according to Sky Sports (Transfer Centre Live, 10:50, 17.01.24).

Newcastle United Jets only signed 19-year-old Taylor in the summer transfer window, but he’s made quite an impression with the A-League side. The former Sydney FC youngster has five goals and an assist in 14 games for the club.

The Australian ace players on the left-hand side and he looks like he could be one of the country’s next top exports. His talents aren’t going unnoticed either, with reports of interest in the winger now emerging.

Sky Sports has said that two unnamed Championship clubs are among those to have made enquiries regarding Clayton this month. A Scottish Premiership side, also unnamed, have asked about his availability too, while teams in Scandinavia and Croatia keep tabs on his situation.

After only joining the club in the summer, Clayton is under contract with the Jets until the summer if 2025 as it stands.

1 of 20 Who plays at Elland Road? Middlesbrough Leeds United Leicester City Ipswich Town

Championship eyes on the A-League

While it remains to be seen just who the Championship admirers of Taylor are, it does seem that second-tier sides are taking a growing interest in the A-League as a potentially shrewd pool for talented acquisitions.

Middlesbrough made two signings from A-League clubs in the summer. They brought in goalkeeper Tom Glover at the end of his Melbourne City contract and managed to fend off rival interest from Plymouth Argyle to sign winger Sam Silvera from Central Coast Mariners.

Silvera wasn’t the only Mariners starlet to move to the north of England either. Sunderland recruited highly-rated centre-back Nectar Triantis from there too.

Time will tell if Clayton becomes the latest Australian prospect to move over to English shores. If he does make a switch from Newcastle Jets though it seems the promising winger certainly won’t be short of options amid this reports of interest.