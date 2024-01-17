Blackburn Rovers striker Niall Ennis is closing in on a loan move to Bolton Wanderers, reporter Alan Nixon has said on his Patreon.

Blackburn Rovers recruited Ennis in the summer, bringing him in from Plymouth Argyle following the expiry of his contract. The 24-year-old impressed as the Pilgrims won promotion to the Championship, managing 14 goals and seven assists in 45 games across all competitions.

However, at Ewood Park, things haven’t gone to plan for Ennis just yet. He’s scored once in 13 games and has been in the fringes of Jon Dahl Tomasson’s first-team for much of the season to date.

Reporter Alan Nixon stated on his Patreon earlier this month that Bolton Wanderers, Barnsley and Charlton Athletic were keen on signing Ennis on loan for the rest of the season. Now, it seems he’s set for Ian Evatt’s Wanderers.

A fresh Patreon report from Nixon states the League One promotion hopefuls are closing in on a temporary deal for Ennis. A deal should be completed shortly, he states.

Best for Ennis?

While this move will likely heighten Blackburn Rovers’ need to add a striker to the ranks, it could be best for Ennis. He hasn’t had the impact he and the club had hoped for since signing but a loan can breathe life back into his season.

Bolton Wanderers will be gaining a striker with dangerous pedigree in League One and his previous title-winning campaign should make his mentality perfect for Ian Evatt’s Championship-chasing squad.

Hopefully, he can find some impressive form with Bolton and return to Blackburn Rovers filled with confidence and ready to strut his stuff in the second-tier. The former Wolves man has a deal until 2027 with Rovers and it will be hoped the coming years are filled with more success than his first has been to date.