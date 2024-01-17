Barrow are closing in on the signing of Burton Albion striker Cole Stockton, reports Pete O’Rourke.

Barrow have agreed a deal to land the League One attacker and he is poised for a medical ahead of a switch to Holker Street.

Stockton, 29, only joined his current club last summer on a two-year contract but has struggled to make an impact at the Pirelli Stadium, scoring just once in 16 games during the first-half of this season.

In this latest update regarding his situation by reporter O’Rourke on X, he is edging towards a switch to the Bluebirds.

Barrow close in on signing

Stockton has been linked with a few clubs over recent times. Journalist Alan Nixon has reported on his Patreon page that Stevenage, Charlton Athletic and Oldham Athletic have been interested.

He would be an eye-catching addition for Barrow if they can get it over the line and he would boost their promotion hopes. Pete Wild’s side are currently sat in 4th position in the table and are a point behind 3rd place Mansfield Town.

Prior to his move to Burton, Stockton spent three years at Morecambe and was their main man up top. He scored 59 goals in 178 games in all competition, 12 of which came last term.

The Huyton-born man has also played for the likes of Tranmere Rovers, Carlisle United, Hearts and Wrexham in the past.

Barrow will hope they are able to get the best out of him as they battle it out at the top end of the fourth tier.

The Bluebirds are back in action this weekend with a home clash against Crewe Alexandra as they look to build on their 2-2 draw away at Sutton United last time out.