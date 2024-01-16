Sunderland have been linked with West Ham youngster Divin Mubama, but a trusted Sunderland reporter says a deal this month is unlikely.

Sunderland sit 7th in the Championship table. They fell out of the top six following their narrow defeat to Ipswich Town at the weekend.

Michael Beale’s side won’t be panicking just yet as they know a win this Friday would take them back into the top six.

The Championship play-off race looks as competitive as ever and that means the business clubs do in January is even more crucial to their chances.

One man recently linked with the Black Cats is Mubama. The 19-year-old striker has made four cameo appearances in the Premier League so far this season.

Mubama registered 13 goals in 20 Premier League 2 games last season, but despite Sunderland’s interest, Michael Graham suggests a deal is unlikely this month.

Divin Mubama to Sunderland links were always going to come out. West Ham don't want to lose him, which should tell you something about him, but if they have to then #SAFC a destination they'd welcome for him due to the potential for a good sell-on. Wouldn't expect it though. — Michael Graham (@Capt_Fishpaste) January 15, 2024

A growing relationship

Graham does touch upon Sunderland’s relationship with West Ham and the fact the two clubs have done business in recent years would help a potential move here.

Pierre Ekwah and Aji Alese both moved to the north east from the Hammers and Mubama is another name who may follow.

However, given his little involvement in the senior side this season he is clearly well liked and highly thought of. That would make a deal much harder to pull off this month with January a notoriously difficult time to sign replacements for outgoing transfers.

Sunderland have a couple of weeks left of the window to get their side in shape for what looks set to be a tough final few months.

Up next for Beale’s squad is a home clash against Hull City on Friday night.