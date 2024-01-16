The latest Hull City team news as Liam Rosenior’s side gear up to face Birmingham City in the FA Cup.

Hull City head into the game on the back of their 2-1 loss at home to Norwich City last time out. The big news coming out of the MKM Stadium so far this week of the fact Scott Twine has left and joined Bristol City on loan from Burnley.

Liam Rosenior’s side have seen their form slump in the Championship over recent weeks and need to return to winning ways.

Their FA Cup third round replay clash is a chance to boost their confidence. A trip to the King Power Stadium to face Leicester City awaits the winner in the fourth round on Saturday 27th January.

Hull City team news

As per Hull’s official club website, striker Aaron Connolly is a doubt after he was injured against Norwich. Jaden Philogene and Ruben Vinagre are still sidelined, with Jean Michael Seri and Adama Traore are away at AFCON. Liam Delap has also been ruled out for a couple of months at least.

Starting XI

Allsop

Coyle

Smith

McLoughlin

Jacob

Slater

Docherty

Lokilo

Tufan

Vaughan

Sharp

Due to injuries, Twine’s exit and AFCON, Hull are lacking depth in their squad at the moment. They made seven changes for their first game against Birmingham and are expected to do the same again.

The Tigers drew 1-1 with the Blues earlier this month to earn a replay, with young defender Matty Jacob scoring a last-gasp equaliser.

It wouldn’t be a surprise to see the likes of Jacob Greaves, Alfie Jones and Tyler Morton rested with a big game on Friday coming up away at Sunderland.

However, Rosenior doesn’t have too many options going forward.