West Brom are right in the fight for the play-offs this season, but they need some help in the transfer window if they’re going to cement their top six spot.

West Brom are in a good place right now. They’re 5th in the Championship table and sit five points clear of the chasing pack, though they’re six points back from Leeds United and 10 behind Southampton in 3rd now.

Some winter transfer additions will aid Carlos Corberan’s promotion push, and there has been recent movement.

Towards the end of last week it emerged West Brom were pursuing Andi Weimann, while Taylor Gardner-Hickman could stay permanently with Bristol City. Weimann has since joined the ranks on loan, while Gardner-Hickman has signed a permanent deal until 2027, ending his long-term affiliation with the Baggies.

Mo Faal‘s return from his Doncaster Rovers loan was also confirmed, with the striker then joining Walsall on loan.

Another move that has been confirmed is for reported striker target Umut Nayir. West Brom and Cardiff City had been linked with the Turkish forward but over the weekend, Cardiff boss Erol Bulut said he’s joined Pendikspor. That move has since been made official.

There are two striker targets who remain on the market though. Football Insider has said that West Brom and Ipswich Town are ‘in the race’ to sign Derry Scherhant of Hertha Berlin, while Alan Nixon reported on his Patreon that Leeds United’s Joe Gelhardt is also eyed.

The Baggies do have players drawing attention from elsewhere too. Tom Fellows has been linked with other clubs before and last week, Fabrizio Romano said that Everton are monitoring him ahead of a potential summer move when his deal expires. Romano has also claimed Premier League, Bundesliga and Ligue 1 sides are tracking star centre-back Cedric Kipre – another key player out of contract in 2024.