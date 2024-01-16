Derby County are eyeing promotion back to the Championship this season.

Derby County won 3-2 at home to Burton Albion last time out with Conor Hourihane scoring a late winner.

They are now 3rd in the League One table and are a point off top spot now.

The Rams are still trying to sign Charlton Athletic winger Corey Blackett-Taylor, as detailed in a report by DerbyshireLive. They are said to have had a bid rejected for him already but he remains on the transfer wishlist.

He is out of contract at the end of the season and is due to become a free agent in June as things stand. The Addicks risk losing him for nothing in the summer if they don’t cash in on him this winter.

Football Insider claim Derby are keen on Cliftonville striker Ronan Hale. The likes of Wrexham, Bolton Wanderers, Portsmouth, Blackpool and Peterborough United have also been mentioned as potential suitors.

Paul Warne is reportedly eyeing a swoop for Wigan Athletic winger Callum Lang along with Pompey, as per Football Insider. The Liverpudlian’s deal at the DW Stadium expires in June 2025 meaning they are under no pressure to sell him just yet and can hold out for a decent fee.

The Rams are believed to be admirers of Reading midfielder Charlie Savage. The Royals’ boss Ruben Selles has provided this update on the player’s situation, as per the Reading Chronicle: “Charlie, as any other player, I want to stay and perform.

“I think it has been a really difficult time for us but now we have a way we want to play and connections, the last thing I want to do is lose players. I cannot control if we lose players because of financial situations, but I think players like Charlie are very important for us and I would like to keep him with me.”

Derby want Sheffield Wednesday striker Michael Smith according to reporter Alan Nixon on Patreon. His game time at Hillsborough has dried up over recent times under Danny Rohl and an exit isn’t beyond the realms of possibility.

He worked under Warne at Rotherham United and is a proven goal scorer at third tier level.