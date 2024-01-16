Tottenham Hotspur sit 5th in the Premier League and are fighting to finish inside a top four spot this season. Ange Postecoglu has done well since joining the London-based club, but there are still areas in the Spurs squad to work on.

Norwich City sit two points outside the Championship’s top six. David Wagner’s side are 11th in the Championship table. The Canaries may be within touching distance of the play-offs, but a top six finish seems unlikely as things stand due to the large competition from other clubs.

Rowe, 20, has 11 goals and two assists in 25 second tier outings so far this season. The young English winger can fill a gap almost anywhere across the frontline and is enjoying what seems to be his breakthrough senior campaign.

Reports suggest Spurs are keeping tabs on Rowe, but it does state it remains unknown whether Norwich City would sanction a move in January or whether a summer deal is more likely.

Hard to keep

At 20-year-old Rowe has already shown huge signs of promise.

He’s had a solid Championship season and whilst he is largely inexperienced in the Premier League, it seems pretty clear that if managed well he could have a good future in the top flight of English football.

Wagner’s side may well get promoted this season, but at the moment there are several sides that would go before them and should Norwich City fail to earn promotion then keeping Rowe at the club in the summer would be extremely tough.

Spurs may be the first big club to register interest, but as a deal becomes more likely it would not be a surprise to see more top flight clubs begin lining up to make offers for the youngster.

Up next for the Canaries is a FA Cup third round replay away to Bristol Rovers tomorrow evening.