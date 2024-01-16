Tottenham Hotspur are strong admirers of Leicester City talent Kasey McAteer, journalist Ben Jacobs has said.

Leicester City have seen young winger McAteer break into the first-team ranks over the 2023/24 campaign. Injury has meant he’s been in and out of Enzo Maresca’s side a bit but in his first season of being in regular contention for senior selection, he’s managed five goals in 15 games.

The 22-year-old had caught the eye in academy football but one goal in 27 League Two games across loan spells with AFC Wimbledon and Forest Green Rovers led to some reservations. However, McAteer took his chance to impress Maresca in pre-season, and he’s not looked back since.

The Leicester City ace has already drawn Premier League interest before and now, a new admirer has emerged.

Speaking on The Spurs Chat podcast (quotes via Spurs Web), journalist Ben Jacobs opened up on Tottenham Hotspur’s admiration of the talented winger. Although, he later added he’s unsure of the chances of a deal as ‘he’s in the right place for his development‘.

“The other player Tottenham are looking at, a different type of player to the ones we have mentioned is Kasey McAteer at Leicester,” Jacobs said. “They really like him.

“He started well for Leicester, but then he got an injury, with Leicester flying they’re likely to get promotion to the Premier League. I’m not sure anything is possible there in 2024 just because he’s in the right place for his development.”

Leicester City’s star on the radar

McAteer’s displays this season have been one of the many reasons for excitement at the King Power Stadium. He’s looked an electric presence at times but has been a little unlucky with injuries, allowing Abdul Fatawu to star and nail down the starting spot on the right.

There’s no doubt that McAteer has taken chances when available though, so it’s no surprise there are admiring glances from elsewhere. Spurs are often on the lookout for new talents and with Ange Postecoglou highly regarded for his player development, McAteer is someone who could definitely make big strides under his watch.

Jacobs’ words indicate that the Leicester City talent is very much an admired player in North London, but time will tell if they’re to make an effort to tempt him away from the club sat at the top of the Championship table.