Cheltenham Town chairman David Bloxham has insisted striker Will Goodwin is not for sale, via Gloucestershire Live.

Cheltenham Town sit 22nd in the League One table and are fighting for survival this season. Darrell Clarke has improved things at the club, but they remain three points away from safety with a lot of football to still be played.

Goodwin, 21, has been a standout performer for Cheltenham Town this season. He has bagged six goals and two assists in 16 League One appearances so far this season and it’s no surprise he has admirers.

Charlton Athletic lodged a bid yesterday for the English forward and it was reported earlier this morning that Cheltenham Town had rejected bids from both the Addicks and Oxford United.

Darren Witcoop added Goodwin had some League Two clubs keeping tabs on him also.

Amid all the speculation surrounding his future, Cheltenham Town chairman Bloxham has insisted he isn’t for sale. He said:

“We are not looking to sell Will, we are going to be guided by the manager (Darrell Clarke) in terms of what he wants to do.

“The ultimate decision will be made by the board, but we’ll be strongly influenced by recommendation of the manager.

“Apart from amount that might or might not be on offer, if something were to happen we’d need to be sure we can cover any departure because we cannot go into February with one less player.”

He went onto describe Charlton Athletic’s opening bid as “daft”.

Saying the right things

It would be mid-season self sabotage for Cheltenham Town to sell Goodwin this late in the January window considering the position they are in.

Bloxham has said the right things and he clearly knows the position of his side, but whether a bigger bid later down the line could force their hand remains to be seen.

The League One relegation battle is tight and with Clarke’s side having a game in hand on Exeter City, there is more belief surrounding the club that they can survive than there was a few months ago.

But, Reading are in good form despite some off-field issues and if they carry on the way they are going then Cheltenham Town will need to rely on Burton Albion falling closer to the drop.

As ever, it looks set to be an exciting few months for the neutral watching on and up next for Cheltenham Town is a huge clash at home against Carlisle United who sit one place beneath them.