Portsmouth remain top of the League One table but have Peterborough United, Derby County and Bolton Wanderers chasing them down.

Portsmouth are a point ahead of the Posh as they eye promotion to the Championship.

They were beaten 3-0 at home by Leyton Orient last time out and will be keen to bounce back with a win away at Fleetwood Town this weekend.

John Mousinho’s side have been linked with a swoop for Wigan Athletic winger Callum Lang along with Derby County. According to a report by Football Insider, they are keen on luring him to Fratton Park this winter.

The Liverpudlian, 25, is under contract at the DW Stadium until the summer of 2025 meaning they are under no pressure to cash in on him anytime soon unless the right offer comes in for his services.

TEAMtalk claim Portsmouth are in the race to land Brentford midfielder Myles Peart-Harris along with Huddersfield Town, QPR and Sheffield Wednesday.

The Bees have a decision to make on where to send the 21-year-old for the remainder of this campaign. He spent time on loan at Forest Green Rovers last term to get some experience under his belt and made 47 appearances for the Gloucestershire outfit in all competitions, chipping in with six goals.

Matt Macey has returned to Pompey on a deal until the end of the season to add more cover and competition to their goalkeeping department. The ex-Arsenal man will compete with Will Norris for a place between the sticks and has found a home after leaving Luton Town last year.

Winger Josh Martin has extended his contract until the end of June. His previous deal expired this month but Mousinho has decided to keep hold of him for longer.