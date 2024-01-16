Sunderland are eyeing a deal for Leicester City defender Luke Thomas, as per Sunderland Nation.

Sunderland sit 7th in the Championship table, but are level on points with Coventry City who are inside the top six. Michael Beale’s side are on a sticky run of form. Defeat to Ipswich Town last time out marks the first time Sunderland have lost this season after going ahead.

The Black Cats are in need of some January reinforcements with a holding midfielder and a striker near the top of many fans’ list going into this month.

Thomas, 22, spent the first half of the season on loan at Sheffield United. He made 12 Premier League appearances and returned back to the Foxes in the Championship earlier this month.

He has featured regularly in the past for Leicester City in the Premier League, even making a couple of outings in Europe.

And now it seems Sunderland are targeting the full back with recent events leaving left back a position of priority for Sunderland. It is reported the deal would be a loan one.

A solid addition

Thomas would be a very good signing for Beale’s side.

The former England youth international needs consistent game time and it doesn’t appear he is going to get that under Enzo Maresca at the King Power Stadium.

Sunderland now only have Aji Alese who is a natural left back at the club and his injury history means it would be a risk to rely solely on him until the end of the season.

Whilst it would be a good addition, fans will still want to see movement in other areas with many believing a top six finish would be a step too far without strengthening the forward line.

The next two weeks could be crucial for Sunderland and it will likely make or break their campaign.

Up next for the Black Cats is a home clash against Hull City on Friday evening.