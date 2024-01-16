Swindon Town have parted company with Michael Flynn following their poor run of form.

Swindon Town have placed Gavin Gunning in interim charge until the end of the season.

The Robins are sat in 15th place in the League Two table and are eight points off the play-offs.

They have been priced out of a move to sign Bradford City striker Jake Young on a permanent basis. He spent the first-half of this season on loan at the County Ground and scored 16 goals in all competitions before returning to Valley Parade earlier this month.

Prior to his exit, Flynn said, as per a report by the Swindon Advertiser: “There is no chance of getting Jake Young in terms of his transfer fee. Because of the amount of time he has got left on his contract and his age [it is high].

“I would say that if Jake Young goes then it is going to be to a high-end League One or Championship club because of the money involved.”

Flynn also ruled out a return for Dan Kemp from MK Dons. He told the Swindon Advertiser: “With Daniel, we have tried on numerous occasions to turn it into a permanent [deal] and to extend it [the loan] but to no avail.

“Yes [we have moved on from them as options], I am not going to build up anybody’s hopes of it or even give myself a little hint of it. I would love to have those two (plus Jake Young) here, but the reality is that they won’t be.”

The attacking midfielder, 24, was also a hit in Wiltshire and fired in 16 goals. He has gone back to the Dons now and will be eager to recapture his form in Buckinghamshire.

As per Football Insider, the Robins’ goalkeeper Lewis Ward is heading out the exit door for Charlton Athletic. The stopper joined the club last summer and has since made eight appearances altogether this term.

Swindon have signed Jack Bycroft to bolster their options between the sticks. He has arrived from Southampton and has spent recent times out on loan in non-league at Oxford City, Aldershot Town and Taunton Town to get experience under his belt.

Striker Paul Glatzel has also arrived from Liverpool. The 22-year-old rose up through the youth ranks at Anfield and played twice for their first-team under Jurgen Klopp.

The Robins have let teenager Harvey Fox join Southern League side Didcot Town FC on a one-month loan.