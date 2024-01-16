Port Vale are sat in 15th place in the League One table with 30 points on the board.

Port Vale are seven points above the relegation zone and 16 off the play-offs.

They have the chance to bolster their ranks before the end of the transfer window.

The Valiants have been linked with a swoop for Warrington Rylands striker Adama Sidebeh. According to reporter Pete O’Rourke on X, they are admirers of the non-league attacker.

However, the likes of Stockport County, Altrincham, Blackpool and AFC Fylde have also been credited with an interest. He has scored 15 goals in the Northern Premier League during the first-half of this season and his current club face a battle to keep hold of him.

Port Vale are believed to be keen on Bradford City striker Jake Young along with fellow League One side Exeter City. According to reporter Alan Nixon on his Patreon.

Young, 22, spent the first-half of this campaign on loan at Swindon Town and scored 16 goals altogether for the Robins before heading back to Valley Parade. His future with the Bantams is up in the air now.

1 of 20 Who plays at Elland Road? Middlesbrough Leeds United Leicester City Ipswich Town

Andy Crosby has delved into the loan market to bring in midfielder Jensen Weir. The 21-year-old has recently been on loan at Blackpool.

He will replace Ollie Arblaster in the middle of the park following his return to Sheffield United earlier this month.

The Valiants have let Tom Conlon head out the exit door on a permanent basis. He has linked with Oldham Athletic and has dropped down two leagues to the National League.

Meanwhile, attacker Josh Thomas has returned to Swansea City following his loan spell. Defender Kofi Balmer has also gone back to Crystal Palace after making 16 appearances under Crosby.