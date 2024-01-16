Blackpool are sat in 8th position in the League One table and are four points off the top six.

Blackpool are aiming to get promoted back to the Championship this season.

The Tangerines have the chance to bolster their ranks before the end of the transfer window.

Neil Critchley’s side have been linked with a swoop for Warrington Rylands striker Adama Sidebeh. According to journalist Pete O’Rourke on X, they are admirers of the non-league man.

He has scored 15 goals during the first-half of this campaign in the Northern Premier League. The likes of Stockport County, Port Vale, AFC Fylde and Altrincham have also been mentioned as potential suitors.

Blackpool are reportedly interested in Crewe Alexandra defender Connor O’Riordan along with Blackburn Rovers and Preston North End.

The Railwaymen’s boss Lee Bell has provided this update on the player’s situation, as per their club website: “There is interest in Connor – there’s no beating around the bush with that. I believe the Clubs have spoken but I’m not getting involved with what’s going on with the finances.

“Connor is a brilliant person. He wants to do well and he loves the Club. I didn’t expect anything different from Connor, he just gets on with his work and keeps performing. He has been excellent. We have had a couple of chats, but he just gives you the nod and cracks on.”

The Seasiders are keen on a loan swoop for Manchester United midfielder Dan Gore, as per the Daily Mail. The 19-year-old is also on the radar of Shrewsbury Town, Fleetwood Town and Bolton Wanderers.

He has made one senior appearance for the Red Devils but is poised to head out the exit door before the end of this window and his current club have a decision to make on where to send him next.

Blackpool are also in the frame to land Blackburn Rovers striker Niall Ennis. According to the Lancashire Telegraph, Barnsley and Bolton also like him.

The former Plymouth Argyle man has struggled to make an impact at Ewood Park since making the switch to Lancashire last year.