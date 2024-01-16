Bolton Wanderers have the chance to bolster their ranks before the end of the January transfer window.

Bolton Wanderers are eyeing promotion from League One this season under Ian Evatt.

They are 4th the table and are two points off the top.

The Trotters have been linked with a swoop for free agent midfielder Josh Onomah. The former Tottenham Hotspur man has been without a club since leaving Preston North End at the end of the last campaign and has since been weighing up his options.

However, in this latest update regarding his situation by The Bolton News, Evatt is not pursuing a move to sign him.

Bolton are reportedly keen on signing Manchester United midfielder Dan Gore according to a report by the Daily Mail. The 19-year-old, who is an England youth international, is also said to be on the radar of Blackpool, Shrewsbury Town and Fleetwood Town.

Gore has been on the books at Old Trafford since 2018 after joining from Burnley. He has played once for the Red Devils’ first-team so far in his career and they have a decision to make regarding where to send him for the remainder of this term.

The Trotters are interested in landing Blackburn Rovers striker Niall Ennis along with Barnsley and Blackpool, as per the Lancashire Telegraph. He moved to Ewood Park last summer but has struggled to make an impact in Lancashire so far.

Prior to his switch to Rovers, the Wolves academy graduate spent two-and-a-half years at Plymouth Argyle and scored 29 goals in 140 outings altogether and helped them gain promotion to the second tier last year under their former boss Steven Schumacher and he would give Evatt more competition and depth up top.