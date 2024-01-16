Watford have the chance to bolster their ranks before the end of the January transfer window.

Watford are currently sat in 8th position in the Championship table and are a point outside the play-offs.

They won 2-1 away at QPR last time out with midfielder Jake Livermore on the scoresheet twice.

The Hornets have been linked with a swoop for Udinese defender Antonio Tikvic in this transfer window. However, in this latest update regarding his situation by The Athletic reporter Adam Leventhal on X, he ‘won’t’ be making the move to England this winter.

Tikvic, 19, has already played for two teams this season. He has been on the books at Hamburg, St. Pauli, Frankfurt and Bayern Munich in the past.

1 of 20 Who plays at Elland Road? Middlesbrough Leeds United Leicester City Ipswich Town

Centre-back Mattie Pollock has been tipped for a loan exit this month with Charleroi mentioned as a potential destination, as detailed in a report by The Athletic. The 22-year-old, who made the move to Vicarage Road in 2021 from Grimsby Town, has had temporary spells away at Cheltenham Town and Aberdeen over recent campaigns to boost his development.

Midfielder Imran Louza has completed an exit to Lorient on loan. The Morocco international joined Watford in 2021 from Nantes and has since made 60 appearances in all competitions, 17 of which have come this term, and has chipped in with six goals.

The Hornets’ striker Mileta Rajovic is on Ipswich Town’s radar according to journalist Nick Mashiter on X. He joined Valerien Ismael’s side last summer and has since adapted well to life in Hertfordshire.

He has scored nine goals altogether so far and penned a five-year deal meaning Watford are under no pressure to cash in on him anytime soon unless an offer they can’t refuse comes in for his services.