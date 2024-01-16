Coventry City have had a brilliant few months on the pitch, recovering well after a poor start to their 2023/24 campaign.

Coventry City continued their strong Championship form with an M69 Derby win over league leaders Leicester City. It puts the Sky Blues into 6th in the table, though they’ve got plenty of hopeful sides on their tail in the play-off fight.

There was some good news on the transfer front last week too. After links emerged in the Danish media earlier in the week, the first signing of the window was made, with midfielder Victor Torp joining from Sarpsborg 08 as a long-awaited replacement for previous star Gustavo Hamer.

Torp, 24, has signed a four-year deal and signed for an undisclosed fee.

Another confirmed agreement was with young striker Justin Obikwu. He’s signed a new contract and made a loan move, linking up with League Two side Grimsby Town to find some senior game time away from the Sky Blues.

Fabio Tavares could make a similar move this month in a bid to gain experience in first-team football. He spoke to Coventry Live, explaining that while he believes that a loan away is a possibility for him, he feels capable of making an impact with Coventry City if he ends up staying put in the January transfer window.

Tavares, who will turn 23 next week, has played 19 times for the Sky Blues’ first-team and has been an unused substitute in the last three Championship games.

Last but not least, it was confirmed that Callum O’Hare has been offered a new contract. After being eased back into action following a long spell out, the 25-year-old has been back to his dangerous best, prompting fans to call for an extension to his deal.

O’Hare has five goals in his seven Championship starts this season but his contract expires in the summer.