Southampton have had a fantastic few months on the pitch and in January, they have the opportunity to grow even stronger with new signings.

Southampton equalled their club record unbeaten run at the weekend. They’re 19 undefeated in the Championship and 20 without defeat overall, levelling a record that has stood for over 100 years.

They’re still 3rd in the table though, so will be determined to catch and overtake 2nd placed Ipswich Town. Some new signings will help, and they’ve already made an impressive one this week.

After it was reported towards the end of last week that a deal for Bournemouth’s Joe Rothwell was on the cards, his arrival was announced on Monday. There was plenty of other transfer news at St. Mary’s over the course of last week too.

In other confirmed news, Cork City starlet Joe O’Brien-Whitmarsh signed for Southampton. The 18-year-old is a star for the future and will be hoping to make an impact in the academy before stepping up to the senior game. An exit was also made official as Swindon Town signed young goalkeeper Jack Bycroft from the Saints.

Elsewhere, there are some new players to have been linked with Russell Martin’s side. Porto starlet Ussumane Djalo is on Southampton’s radar and he could be sold for less than his £8m release clause, but Manchester United, Everton and Brighton have also had eyes on him.

Links with David Brooks have persisted but time will tell if anything comes of that. There was also an interest in a potential Danny Ings return, but he’s not keen on a step down to the Championship.

Sunderland’s star winger Jack Clarke has been mentioned as an eye-catching target. Fellow promotion hopefuls Leicester City are also admirers but with plenty of Premier League teams keen, many will think his next move sees him step up to the top-flight.

Last but not least, Southampton are also said to be in the mix for West Ham’s Ben Johnson. He isn’t short of interest either though with Rangers and Sheffield United joining Leeds United in pursuit of the 23-year-old defender.