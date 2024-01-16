Sheffield Wednesday have been told Philadelphia Union’s Daniel Gazdag is available on loan this month, as per a report from The Star.

Sheffield Wednesday are in the market for new signings this month as they look to form a side capable of staving off relegation to League One. They’ve made big improvements under Danny Rohl but remain four points off safety with 19 games remaining, 22nd in the Championship table.

James Beadle and Ike Ugbo have both joined on loan so far this month and now, a new name has been linked with the Owls.

The Star reports that Hungarian international Daniel Gazdag is on the radar at Hillsborough this month. Sheffield Wednesday are said to have had the 27-year-old’s name put forward to them, and he could be on the move if Rohl sees him as a worthy addition to his ranks.

Gazdag managed 14 goals and six assists in 32 MLS games last season, contributing with 22 goals and six assists in 48 games across all competitions.

An eye-catching target

Gazdag has been performing at a good level in the MLS for some time now. He’s been with Philadelphia Union since the summer of 2021 and has managed 51 goals and 15 assists in 114 games across all competitions for the club.

He’s also a 23-time Hungary international, scoring one of his four international goals in the rampant 4-0 win over England back in June 2022.

Adding a goalscoring presence from midfield could prove really valuable for Sheffield Wednesday this month. They’ve hopefully added a new goal threat in the form of Ike Ugbo but adding some a prolific scorer in another area of the pitch will be of great use, and Gazdag looks as though he’ll be able to offer exactly that.

Time will tell if Sheffield Wednesday want to strike a deal but if they do, it seems there to be done.