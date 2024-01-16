Rotherham United boss Leam Richardson has said he is looking to loan out Ciaran McGuckin this winter.

Rotherham United are keen to offload the attacker to help him get some more experience under his belt.

McGuckin, 20, has made five appearances in all competitions during the first-half of this season, three of which have come in the Championship.

Richardson has provided this update on the Millers’ plan for him, as per a report by the Rotherham Advertiser: “It’s important that all players play football on a Saturday afternoon and a Tuesday night, no matter what age they are. They’ll only improve by doing that. Ciaran needs to be out there playing football.”

1 of 20 Who plays at Elland Road? Middlesbrough Leeds United Leicester City Ipswich Town

Rotherham United eyeing loan swoop for attacker

A temporary switch away for McGuckin would be a sensible move this month and would suit all parties involved. As Richardson alluded to, he needs to be playing regular football.

His chances of breaking fully into the Millers’ team for the remainder of this campaign are slim due to the options they have in his position as they look to avoid relegation back to League One.

McGuckin has been on the books of Rotherham since 2014 and has since risen up through their academy ranks. He has been a regular for the South Yorkshire outfit at various youth levels over recent years.

He made his debut in a EFL Trophy clash against Manchester City Under-21’s back in 2021 before he penned his first professional deal 12 months later.

The Northern Ireland youth international spent time on loan at Scarborough Athletic last year to boost his development and scored six goals in 24 matches altogether for the non-league club before heading back home.

Rotherham are eager to send him somewhere else again now before the deadline.