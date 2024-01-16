Preston North End are in talks to sign Newcastle United midfielder Isaac Hayden, as per The Telegraph.

Preston North End sit 12th in the Championship table and have been on an inconsistent run of form for quite a while now. Despite this, they remain just two points outside the top six and a good January window may set them in a good position to keep pressure on those above them.

Ryan Lowe’s side have won just two of their last six second tier outings and they must start picking up points more regularly otherwise they risk falling down the table and out of the Championship play-off race.

Hayden, 28, has previously been linked with several Championship clubs. Birmingham City, Blackburn Rovers, Sheffield Wednesday and Plymouth Argyle were all credited with interest just last week, but it’s now Preston North End who seem to be leading the race.

A new report suggests Lowe’s side are in talks with the Magpies to sign the central midfielder who spent the first half of the season on loan in Belgium.

A solid addition

Hayden has tons of experience in both the Championship and Premier League and at 28-year-old he still has a lot to offer.

He played 14 second tier games last season for Norwich City on loan and hasn’t played for Newcastle United since the 2021/22 campaign.

It seems the right time for both parties to move on with Hayden at the age now where consistent game time is crucial.

It will be interesting to see if any of the clubs linked with Hayden last week make a late bid to join the race, but as things stand Preston North End could be picking up a valuable addition.

Up next for Lowe’s side is a trip to Elland Road to face Preston North End this Sunday.