Plymouth Argyle are looking to add some more new faces to their squad this month as Ian Foster settles into proceedings at Home Park. Ashley Phillips and Darko Gyabi have signed on loan from Spurs and Leeds United respectively, marking a decent start to recruitment.

More fresh additions are needed though in a bid to boost their survival hopes. The Pilgrims are in a good position to do so at the moment though, eight points clear of the drop and 19th in the Championship table.

Now, a new name has been linked with the club. Football Insider claims that Plymouth Argyle are weighing up a move for Ovie Ejaria, who is available for nothing following his exit from cash-strapped League One strugglers Reading.

The Royals released him last month with Ejaria featuring not once so far this season. In fact, he has not made a competitive appearance since November 2022.

A risky move?

Many will know that Ejaria can be a supremely talented player on his day. Able to play off the left-hand side or through the middle as a central midfielder or no.10, the ex-Liverpool man possesses impressive dribbling and has pulled off some real moments of magic before.

If fit and committed, he could be a real asset for Foster and Plymouth Argyle. However, he hasn’t played competitively for a long time, so it would take a lot of effort to get him back up to a suitable level of fitness before being able to offer him a prevalent role in the team.

Ejaria on his game could add danger to an already-potent Plymouth Argyle attack, offering an exciting, forward-thinking presence in the middle. If the Pilgrims feel convinced of his fitness and commitment to the club, this could be a low risk, high reward deal for the Championship club.