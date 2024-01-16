Peterborough United are interested in bringing Swansea City defender Nathanael Ogbeta back to the club, as per the Peterborough Telegraph.

Peterborough United sit 2nd in the League One table. Darren Ferguson’s side are just one point behind league leaders Portsmouth and with a game in hand on Pompey, there is real belief they can make one of the automatic promotion spots their own this season.

Swansea City are under new management now with Luke Williams recently taking control at the Swans. They sit 15th in the Championship table and are hoping to climb into the top half of the division and end this year on a higher note.

Ogbeta, 22, hasn’t featured in the Championship this season for Swansea City. The left back spent last season on loan at Posh and made 20 League One outings contributing to four goals.

Due to his lack of Swansea City game time since moving to Wales, Peterborough United are seemingly considering trying to bring their former loan star back to the club. However, the report suggests Williams is a fan of Ogbeta’s and that may make a deal hard to pull off.

It goes onto say with Ogbeta’s contract expiring in the summer, Posh are reluctant to offer a transfer fee to pull a deal off this month.

Worth the battle

Williams may be a fan of Ogbeta’s but that may not translate into much game time. The former Manchester City youngster is quite experienced in the third tier and it would benefit his career and development a lot more if he was at a club where he was playing regularly.

He is yet to start in the second tier for Swansea City despite moving to the club two years ago. In that time he has only made two sub appearances totalling 53 minutes for the Swans in the second tier.

Peterborough United may well be a Championship club in the summer and Ogbeta would stand a much better chance fighting for minutes there than he does currently.

It remains to be seen whether this deal will materialise this month, or whether it may be one to return to in the summer.

Up next for Peterborough United is a home clash against another of Ogbeta’s former sides, Shrewsbury Town.