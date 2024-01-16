Leeds United are keeping up a strong challenge near the top of the Championship this season as they look to return to the Premier League at the first time of asking.

Leeds United have a team that has gelled well. Daniel Farke is loathed to change his favoured line-up and his starting XI is largely one that prevails week after week, helping them to 4th in the table.

That consistent starting XI has seen all areas of Leeds’ team grow and gel. One area that has impressed is the centre of defence with Pascal Struijk and Joe Rodon the strongest when both fit and firing.

First-choice replacement is club captain Liam Cooper in recent weeks, it looks to have become clear that midfielder Ethan Ampadu is fourth in line should needs demand him. That means that others struggle to break through into the reckoning, one of those being young defender Charlie Cresswell.

Cresswell has not featured much at all for Leeds United this season, but some explanation came to light courtesy of manager Farke recently.

A fully justified stance

Charlie Cresswell’s father Richard – formerly of Leeds United and Sheffield United – has gone onto social media saying that it would be good to see his son play for the Whites. But, Farke’s recent comments indicate that this is unlikely to happen, unless the centre-back makes some changes.

As quoted by The Yorkshire Post, the Leeds United boss is very clear. Farke said: “He won’t be picked by me until he is ready, also mentally ready, for this or there is a different solution.”

He also said that Cresswell doesn’t present himself as “fully committed and fully aware”. Citing this, the Leeds United manager says that the decision that Cresswell faces is a rather simplistic one.

On this situation, Farke is adamant. He says of Cresswell: “I said either you find a different club or tell me you’re happy to be number four, totally committed and I know I have to wait for my chance.”

Of course, you can understand some of the frustration from Cresswell. This season might have been viewed as a great chance to become a regular at Leeds United, but it hasn’t panned out as hoped. It would be hard to justify dislodging either Rodon or Struijk as well, so it might be hard to break back into the team.

There are less than three weeks left of this transfer window; less than three weeks for Cresswell to make up his mind about whether he wants to stay and battle uphill for a place or to move on. Farke has set his stall out; he has made his stance. In truth, he is fully justified in laying down the law.