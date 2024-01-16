Millwall have been handed a boost as midfielder George Honeyman may be available to face local rivals QPR this weekend.

Millwall sit 16th in the Championship table and despite defeat last time out to Middlesbrough, a good run of form has seen them close the gap to those above them.

Joe Edwards has done well since taking the helm at The Den and his side are now just eight points outside the top six. Whilst a play-off finish will likely not happen this year, nor is it the aim, the fact is Edwards has the club heading in the right direction and a mid-table finish looks very realistic.

Honeyman was injured in the aforementioned game against Boro, coming off in the second half of the 3-1 defeat.

However, despite the initial scare it seems the 29-year-old may be in contention for this weekend’s clash against QPR.

Speaking to South London Press, Edwards said:

“We had a bit of a scare because he felt something in his hamstring. But he had a scan and there is nothing on it – a little bit of fluid but not an injury. He’s got a chance for the weekend.

“We’re resting him for a couple of days now, day off tomorrow, and then the team trains again Thursday and hopefully George joins us with a view to being involved as normal on Saturday.”

Could make the difference

Honeyman has played 13 games in the second tier so far for Millwall, only assisting once.

The natural attacking midfielder hasn’t contributed as much as he is capable of this season, but he still has the quality to make the difference this weekend.

Millwall’s trip to Loftus Road this weekend is massive. Their opponents, and rivals, QPR are sat in the relegation zone and it is the ideal chance for Lions to get three points on the board and further climb the Championship standings.

That said these games are never easy to win and QPR are capable of causing their visitors some problems.

It’s definitely one to keep an eye on this weekend and fans will have to wait and see if Honeyman is deemed fit enough to be selected on Saturday.