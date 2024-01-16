Middlesbrough man unlikely to be offered new deal, contract ends in 2024

Middlesbrough defender Paddy McNair is ‘extremely unlikely’ to be offered a new deal on his current terms, according to a report from The Northern Echo.

Middlesbrough signed McNair following their relegation from the Premier League back in 2018, arriving from rivals Sunderland. Since then he has made over 200 appearances for the club but his days look to be numbered at the Riverside.

The likes of Dael Fry, Rav van den Berg, Darragh Lenihan and even Matt Clarke look to have established themselves this season and have likely moved ahead of McNair in the pecking order for Michael Carrick’s side.

With the Northern Ireland international’s current contract expiring in June, The Northern Echo have commented on the likelihood of him being offered fresh terms. They have stated that it is ‘extremely unlikely’ to be offered a new deal on his existing terms. In turn, this could alert clubs with a view to making a move this month.

Could they cash in?

So to not lose the player for free Middlesbrough should cash in on McNair this window. There has been interest from the Championship, the Premier League and from overseas in previous windows and with the possibility he could be available for a cut price, these sides could reignite their interest.

The only hurdle to overcome is the player’s current injury. He has missed the club’s last 11 games in all competitions and there is no expected return date as of yet, meaning this could deter clubs from making an offer to the Teessiders.

If the player does leave for free in the summer, it is likely he would not be short of suitors. He can play at centre-back, right-back and in central-midfield and is an experienced player having played 64 times for his country, and in the Championship and the Premier League during his footballing career so far.